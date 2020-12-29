Sections
People say this pic by NASA looks like a Van Gogh painting. What do you think?

“Gaze into the magnetic fingerprint of a galaxy,” NASA wrote in the caption.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 08:42 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared by NASA on Instagram. (Instagram/@NASA)

Space can be a wondrous place and this recent Instagram post by NASA proves that yet again. The mesmerising image shows the magnetic fields in galaxy NGC 1068.

Shared on the official Instagram profile of NASA, to say that the image is stunning is an understatement. In the caption, the space agency described more about the pic.

“This mesmerizing image depicts magnetic fields in galaxy NGC 1068 as revealed by our Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (@sofiatelescope). SOFIA studied the galaxy using far-infrared light to reveal characteristics that previous observations using visible and radio telescopes could not detect. The fields align along the entire length of the massive spiral arms — 24,000 light years across — implying that the gravitational forces that created the galaxy’s shape are also compressing its magnetic field,” they wrote.

“Gaze into the magnetic fingerprint of a galaxy,” they wrote and concluded the post. Are you ready to take a look?



Since being shared, the post has gathered over 1.1 million likes. It has also received tons of comments.

“We are a grain of sand on a beach....hard to really comprehend,” quite aptly said an Instagram user. “Bruh I thought it was a Van Gogh painting,” commented another. Another user of the video and photo sharing platform also referred to the famous artist. A similar commented was also shared by an individual who expressed, “Looks like someone took a brush stroke to it!.” Yet another person shared, “It looks like a canvas painting.”

What do you think of the picture? What does it look like to you?

