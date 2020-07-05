Sections
Home / It's Viral / People say this picture of fire is mildly interesting. What do you think?

People say this picture of fire is mildly interesting. What do you think?

“Who’s that Pokemon?” wrote a Reddit user on the post.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:47 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

: The image shows a fire. (Reddit/@ZachariahJewell)

One of the things that we love about the Internet is that it often gives us tiny, unexpected and never-seen-before gems that would’ve gone unnoticed, otherwise. Case in point, this picture of a fire that is evoking mild interest in many.

Posted to the subreddit ‘mildly interesting’, the photograph has been shared with text reading, “Picture of a fire that my mom took looks like a fiery animal”.

The original poster is not wrong. The flames do take a unique shape which looks like an animal made of fire. However, those on the subreddit came up with many other guesses as well about what this flame could represent. But before we get into those hilarious – and definitely creative - responses, check out the image below to discern the shape of the fire for yourself:

Picture of a fire that my mom took looks like a fiery animal from r/mildlyinteresting



Since being shared on July 5, the post has accumulated nearly 4,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.



Here is what Redditors had to say about this strange-looking fire. One person said, “Maybe a llama, but an Ibex sounds cooler”. To which another responded with, “Horse”.

“It’s sticking its tongue out!” observed somebody on the subreddit. While another Reddit user inquired, “Who’s that Pokemon?”.

An individual wrote, “I think that means you’re Dumbledore”. Wow, what a fantastic way to find out such good news.

“It’s a chicken,” stated a person. But another disagreed by saying, “I see a phoenix”. “Keep the change, you fiery animal,” read one humourous comment.

What animal do you think this fiery flame formed?

Also Read | This way of eating a burger has Reddit users ‘mildly infuriated’ - and us highly entertained

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heavy rain likely in Odisha in next few days
Jul 05, 2020 19:46 IST
Shibani Dandekar reveals struggle with body image issues
Jul 05, 2020 19:43 IST
People say this picture of fire is mildly interesting. What do you think?
Jul 05, 2020 19:47 IST
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Jul 05, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.