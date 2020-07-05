People say this picture of fire is mildly interesting. What do you think?

One of the things that we love about the Internet is that it often gives us tiny, unexpected and never-seen-before gems that would’ve gone unnoticed, otherwise. Case in point, this picture of a fire that is evoking mild interest in many.

Posted to the subreddit ‘mildly interesting’, the photograph has been shared with text reading, “Picture of a fire that my mom took looks like a fiery animal”.

The original poster is not wrong. The flames do take a unique shape which looks like an animal made of fire. However, those on the subreddit came up with many other guesses as well about what this flame could represent. But before we get into those hilarious – and definitely creative - responses, check out the image below to discern the shape of the fire for yourself:

Since being shared on July 5, the post has accumulated nearly 4,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this strange-looking fire. One person said, “Maybe a llama, but an Ibex sounds cooler”. To which another responded with, “Horse”.

“It’s sticking its tongue out!” observed somebody on the subreddit. While another Reddit user inquired, “Who’s that Pokemon?”.

An individual wrote, “I think that means you’re Dumbledore”. Wow, what a fantastic way to find out such good news.

“It’s a chicken,” stated a person. But another disagreed by saying, “I see a phoenix”. “Keep the change, you fiery animal,” read one humourous comment.

What animal do you think this fiery flame formed?

