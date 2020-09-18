Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / People share memes after Google removes Paytm from Play Store

People share memes after Google removes Paytm from Play Store

Twitter is flooded with reactions after Google removed the digital payment services app, Paytm, from Play Store.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 17:00 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Google’s removal of Paytm app from Play Store has prompted tons of responses, including memes. (Twitter/@SaurangVara)

Google, on September 18, removed the Paytm app from their Play Store. This means that Android users will no longer be able to download the application nor update it. The news has since prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter, making Paytm trend.

The app was “removed for violating Play Store’s policy on sport betting activities”, Google told PTI.

The digital payment services app took to Twitter to share a message on their official handle. In their tweet, Paytm mentioned that the app will be back soon. They also reassured customers that their “money is completely safe” and they can continue using the app normally.

Take a look at the tweet:



Even as tweeple shared their reactions to the news, some creative minds on the micro-blogging platform also decided to share memes which have left many chuckling. Here are some such rib-tickling posts:

There were some who joked about their low account balance on the app . Just like this Twitter user:

This individual tried to capture the reaction of those who have bank accounts and deposits in Paytm:

A Twitter user imagined a conversation between Google Play Store and Paytm:

If Paytm had to sing a song about the debacle, what would it be? This Twitter user has an answer:

Take a look at some more tweets to keep your laughter meter recharged:

What do you think about these tweets?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Sep 18, 2020 17:44 IST
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Sep 18, 2020 17:43 IST
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Sep 18, 2020 17:22 IST
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Sep 18, 2020 16:05 IST

latest news

Haryana Roadways in loss, private buses ply illegally
Sep 18, 2020 17:55 IST
India exploring options to meet Bangladesh’s onion needs after formal protest from Dhaka
Sep 18, 2020 17:51 IST
Telangana minister tweets state is fluorosis-free, cites Centre’s report
Sep 18, 2020 17:49 IST
An incident that’s both chilling and darkly funny
Sep 18, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.