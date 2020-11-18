People share their #FirstSalary at age of 21. What would you tweet?

Do you remember your first day at your first job? The jitters, the excitement, the sweat, the grumbles in your tummy? You may also have not forgotten that exciting day and thrilling moment when you received your first ever paycheck. If you are someone who reminisces about such times whilst feeling a whole range of emotions then and again, then here is a Twitter trend that you must check out.

If you’ve been around Twitter recently, you may have seen the hashtag #FirstSalary trending on the micro-blogging site. The trend prompted people to share how much they earned for the first time in their lives. Tweeple took a walk down memory lane as they reminisced about their first earnings and how they reached it. A few have now taken the trend a step ahead and started sharing the first salary of their lives at the age of 21 - so much so that the “Age 21” started trending on Twitter.

What’s interesting to note in these tweets is the variety of professions that people have mentioned. Take a look of some of these interesting posts below:

There were also some who took the route of hilarity while expressing themselves.

Did you also get your #FirstSalary at the age of 21?