Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / People share their #FirstSalary at age of 21. What would you tweet?

People share their #FirstSalary at age of 21. What would you tweet?

If you’ve been around Twitter recently, you may have seen the hashtag #FirstSalary trending on the micro-blogging site.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People are sharing all sorts of tweets under the trend (representative image). (Pixabay)

Do you remember your first day at your first job? The jitters, the excitement, the sweat, the grumbles in your tummy? You may also have not forgotten that exciting day and thrilling moment when you received your first ever paycheck. If you are someone who reminisces about such times whilst feeling a whole range of emotions then and again, then here is a Twitter trend that you must check out.

If you’ve been around Twitter recently, you may have seen the hashtag #FirstSalary trending on the micro-blogging site. The trend prompted people to share how much they earned for the first time in their lives. Tweeple took a walk down memory lane as they reminisced about their first earnings and how they reached it. A few have now taken the trend a step ahead and started sharing the first salary of their lives at the age of 21 - so much so that the “Age 21” started trending on Twitter.

What’s interesting to note in these tweets is the variety of professions that people have mentioned. Take a look of some of these interesting posts below:

There were also some who took the route of hilarity while expressing themselves.

Did you also get your #FirstSalary at the age of 21?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Nov 18, 2020 20:17 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Nov 18, 2020 20:41 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Nov 18, 2020 20:33 IST

latest news

12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
Nov 18, 2020 21:11 IST
‘Will think over passenger trains if Centre allows goods trains’: Punjab’s farmers
Nov 18, 2020 21:07 IST
Dagdusheth temple reopens, in phases
Nov 18, 2020 21:07 IST
AIFF hints at extension for Thomas Dennerby
Nov 18, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.