People share who or what they named their pets after in this feel-good Twitter thread

Actor Briggon Snow asked tweeple to post pictures of their pets and what they were named after. The results are as wholesome as you’d expect.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:03 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a kitty and the animated cat character it was named after. (Twitter)

Showing someone pictures of cute animals is probably a sure-shot and straightforward way to bring a smile to their face. If you’re someone who loves browsing through adorable pet content to get that extra boost of serotonin throughout the day, then here is a Twitter thread you cannot afford to miss.

On July 8, actor Briggon Snow asked his followers to post pictures of their pets and what they were named after. His tweet was accompanied by photos of two doggos alongside the animated characters they were named after.

The tweet received over 1,100 retweets and comments along with nearly 1,500 likes. Netizens happily complied to Snow’s tweet and flooded the thread with wholesome pet content. Here are a few of those responses:

A woman shared this photograph:



To which somebody jokingly asked, “Your dog’s name is appetizer?”. The original poster responded to this by saying that her doggo is named ‘mozzarella stick’.

This Twitter user posted two pictures of her doggos’ named Chip and Brie.

These real-life and animated cats look like twins. The cat parent confirmed that they are both called Oliver.

This individual said that their pizza box inspired their doggo’s name because he has similar colouring. We see the resemblance, do you?

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

To say these cats are aptly named may be an understatement.

Those were just a few of the responses from this cutesy thread. What are your thoughts on it?

