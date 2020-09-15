Sections
People share wholesome experiences they’ve had with strangers. This thread is a must-read

Anyone looking for something to make them smile, here’s a Reddit post that’ll do the trick perfectly.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:45 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

We’re living in difficult times and figuring out a new way to lead our lives. Most of us have moments through the week when we need a little pick-me-up to brighten up our moods so we can focus our attention on the good things happening around us. For anyone looking for something to make them smile, here’s a Reddit post that’ll do the trick perfectly.

In this post shared a day ago, a Reddit user asked people, “What’s the most wholesome experience you’ve had with a stranger?”

What’s the most wholesome experience you’ve had with a stranger? from r/AskReddit

Collecting over 55,000 upvotes and more than 8,600 comments, the post is flooded with some beautiful tiny tales of how people found help from those they didn’t even know. These acts of kindness by strangers will tug at your heartstrings and may even leave you teary-eyed.

Here’s one Reddit user who says he will never be able to forget this random stanger’s act of kindness towards him



Commuting in a new place can be quite intimidating. Thankfully, this individual found a kind stranger to help them out

Here’s another similar story

Aww… how could anyone be angry when the gesture is sweet?

What a kind man to help some strangers out

This little story can be a movie

“I’ll never forget the timing, or her generosity”

“It’s definitely the most wholesome thing I’ve read this week,” says a comment about this share.

These are just a few of the stories on this thread. You can read more here.

“I love these wholesome askreddit threads. They’re inspirational and fill me with some much needed hope, I notice,” says a comment on the thread.

What do you think about these shares?

