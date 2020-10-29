Sections
People swim through school of salmon unaware of sharks nearby in Australia. Drone captures video

The incident took place at Bondi beach in Australia.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows people and a shark swimming through a school of salmon. (Facebook/@Drone Shark App)

In a scary video captured by a drone people were seen swimming through a school of salmon oblivious to the sharks lurking nearby. Shared on the official Facebook profile of real-time drone ocean footage app called Drone Shark App, the video has now created a buzz online.

“Crazy #marinelife action this morning at #bondibeach. Guys I recommend do not swim in the salmon schools and swim on the beach side if you can as I’ve seen the more dangerous sharks approach from the outside on many occasions,” the caption details. It further adds, “So this morning I’ve had 2 grey nurse sharks, 2 stingrays loads of salmon ,dolphins and seals. I hope you enjoy my show daily.”

The video shows two people swimming near a school of salmon unaware of a shark close by. As the clip progresses, more people swim through the school and more sharks appear. The video is such which may leave you with goosebumps.



Since being shared on October 23, the video has gathered close to 66,000 views- and tons of comments.



“Love this. I’m going to Hawaii next month. Hopefully I’ll be far from the sharks. I did swim right over a leopard shark in La Jolla a few years ago. Very exhilarating even though I knew I was safe. Thanks for the awesome videos and encouraging words!” wrote a Facebook user.

“Love your videos and look forward to them every day. So much beautiful marine life that I just wouldn’t get to see otherwise. Thank you,” expressed another. “OMG this gives me heart palpitations,” shared a third.

What do you think of the video?

