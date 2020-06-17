Sections
Home / It's Viral / People try to guess what this horse is dreaming about. What do you think?

People try to guess what this horse is dreaming about. What do you think?

The groomers of Amber the horse, captured its antics on camera.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:37 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video is of a little horse named Amber who had a dream. (Twitter@MerPolMounted)

“Have you ever seen a horse dreaming?,” asks a post shared by Merseyside Police’s Mounted Section on Twitter along with a video. In case it’s nothing new for you, the video may be a delightful watch. However, if the question took you by surprise, then this is definitely a clip that you shouldn’t miss.

The video is of a little horse named Amber who had a dream and thankfully, the groomers captured its antics on camera.

“Have you ever seen a horse dreaming? Our grooms caught Amber having a little horsey dream last night. Wonder what she is dreaming about?” the department wrote and hared the video.

Wondering what does the video show? Check out yourself:



Since being shared, the video gathered over 6,300 views and close to one thousand like. Several people shared all sorts of comments on the post. From calling Amber adorable to trying to guess what it’s dreaming about, people tweeted various replies.

“A lovely gallop on the beach at Formby,” guessed a Twitter user. “Winning a big race,” wrote another. “My dog used to do that and quiet woofs hysterical,” shared a third. “Don’t know what she’s dreaming about, but what a wonderful relaxed horse. What a life!” tweeted a fourth.

“Aww! I hope she was dreaming of apples!” wrote a Twitter user and shared this GIF:

An individual shared this GIF to try and guess about the horse’s dream:

“So sweet, carrots and sugar lumps I expect,” wrote another and we wish that too.

Can you guess what was Amber dreaming about?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yogi suggests sealing UP-Delhi border to check Covid spread
Jun 17, 2020 21:37 IST
‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off
Jun 17, 2020 21:36 IST
Instagram famous doggos have a virtual play date and it’s adorable. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
Punjab’s panchayati raj institutions bag 13 national awards for good performance
Jun 17, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.