People try viral ‘how to close a cereal box’ hack. ‘Mind = blown,’ says Twitter

The video of how to close a cereal box’ hack went crazy viral online. (TikTok/Katy Bee)

A UK mom, Katy Bee, is the latest source of online chatter after a video of hers went crazy viral. The video details a way to close a cereal box in an unusual manner. She shared the hack on TikTok with the caption “You have been doing it wrong all this time,” and she may very well be right as her way is easier, simpler, and useful – at least that’s what Twitter suggests.

Take a look at the unique way of folding the top of the box which, in theory, ensures a secure close and keeps the cereal fresh.

This impressive technique mesmerised many and they appreciated it too. In fact, it soon took over Twitter with many people trying their hands at this hack in a successful manner.

Here are some videos and images of people trying the viral ‘how to close a cereal box’ hack.

From being amazed to wondering how they never thought of it, people shared varied comments – both on Twitter and TikTok.

While some tweeple called it a “genius” hack, there were others who wrote that the trick left them stunned.

“2020 has been rough but I just figured out how to close a cereal box I’m happy!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Shoutout to TikTok for showing me how to properly close a cereal box,” expressed another. “How did I not know this?” tweeted a third. “I was today years old when I learned how to close a cereal box,” joked a fourth.

TikTokers too expressed themselves in a similar way. “Saw this for the first time, had to try by myself. Thank god I did,” wrote a TikToker. “How old were you guys when you found out?” joked another.

A few people asked her how she came to know about the life hack. To which Bee explained, “A few years ago Kellogg’s put the instructions on their boxes. It’s just something that stuck with me! And now, I pass it on.”

Some, however, weren’t convinced and wrote that despite being nice, the hack seems like too much of an effort.

What do you think of the hack? Are you going try it or it’s too much work?