People urging Hrithik Roshan to watch a dance video to hug curtain impressing Anand Mahindra, best viral videos of the week

The Internet is a place which, among other things, is a treasure trove for all sorts of viral videos. While some of these videos may make you gasp in wonder, others will leave you emotional and teary-eyed. This week was also the same where videos of different tastes went viral and we have collected some of the best ones for you.

People want Hrithik Roshan to see this video

A TikTok video went crazy viral on Twitter with several people tagging actor Hrithik Roshan in the post and urging him to see the clip. The video shows a man dancing to the popular song You Are My Soniya, which originally features Roshan.

Cat shows how to set a boundary

There are times when our animal friends can impart a lesson or two on how to set our own boundaries. A video of a cat showing the animal wrestling a much bigger-sized dog for stepping into its personal space is one such example.

Dog reacts to humans’ mannequin head dance

The video of the reaction of a pooch to its humans taking part in a popular online trend called the mannequin head dance has left people laughing out loud. There’s a chance that it will tickle your funny bone too.

Leopard attacks man in Hyderabad

In a video which is extremely scary, a leopard was seen attacking a man in Hyderabad. Thankfully, the man escapes the clutches of the animals and manages to climb inside a truck.

Cat parent interrupts feline fight

A video of a cat parent breaking up a fight between two feline siblings shows how unexpected the journey of taking care of cats can be. Even if you’re not a cat lover, there’s a chance that this amazing video will entertain you.

Robot dog manages sheep

A video of a robot dog managing a herd of sheep has now raised many uneasy thoughts among people. Though a few were impressed, most were reminded of a AI Apocalypse.

Hug curtain impresses Anand Mahindra

This heartwarming video shows a man who found a safe way to hug his grandma amid the ongoing situation. There’s a chance that the clip will fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling.

Which of these videos you love the most?