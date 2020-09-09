People without masks remind Delhi Police of this Jolly LLB dialogue

Masks are essential and people need to wear them while stepping outside. Period. The authorities, every now and then, take to social media to emphasis and create awareness about the importance of following this safety rule. Most of the times, they do so in a creative and witty manner. Case in point is this post by Delhi Police.

Taking to Twitter the department shared a funny post. They shared a popular dialogue from the film Jolly LLB and wrote, that’s how they feel when they see someone without a mask.

“Don’t forget to wear a mask when you are out of home. #WearAMask #StaySafe,” with this caption, this is what they shared:

Since being shared, the post has gathered all sorts of comments from people.

This Twitter user shared a story of their experience with Delhi Police and tweeted:

Here’s what another individual shared:

Agreeing, a third tweeted:

What do you think of Delhi Police’s tweet?