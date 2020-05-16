‘Permission to bite the bullet’: Navy pilot writes creative wedding invite to senior. Reply is as hilarious

Sections
Updated: May 16, 2020 14:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Amrita Kohli, Mumbai

The commanding officer wrote back to laud the young officer’s flying skills but with a hilarious note. (Twitter)

A Navy officer’s creative letter about getting married during the coronavirus-induced lockdown has gone viral on social media.

The letter begins with the fighter pilot seeking his superior officer’s “permission to bite the bullet” and “willingly sacrifice” himself in “absolute peacetime”.

“I regret dropping this bomb on you at such a short notice, but as you would agree, I intend to drop a nuclear one on myself and I realise that just like all the split second decisions we take up in the air in the heat of the moment, I cannot afford to allow myself the luxury of time to re- evaluate my decision,” the letter reads.

“I have come to the conclusion that we might actually be able to get through the rest of our lives together, without killing each other. Our parents agree that in the time of a pandemic like this, that’s much more than one could have wished for,” the pilot adds in the letter sent to his boss earlier this month.



The young officer also invited his boss to the wedding which took place via a virtual interactive platform the next day due to lockdown restrictions.

Approving the application, the commanding officer wrote back to laud the young officer’s flying skills.

“All great things have to finally come to an end. Welcome to Hell,” was his parting shot to the pilot who was about to start his marital life.

“Oh my god! This is pure gold!” writes a Twitter user about the letter. “Oh wow! What creativity, humour... Awesome!” adds another.

What do you think about it?

