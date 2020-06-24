Perpetrators return goats they stole from petting farm. Tale of happy ending is heartwarming

In a story with a happy ending, stolen goats from a dairy’s petting farm were returned and the tale has now tugged at the heartstrings of many.

It all started about two days ago when MOO-ville Creamery took to their official Facebook page to share some saddening news. They wrote that someone stole six “precious” baby goats from their farm and urged the perpetrators to return the animals as without the creatures they’re a wreck.

“Last night someone came and stole 6 of our precious baby goats. My son is a wreck. I am a wreck. These are our babies, our pets. Please return the babies. They’re all less than 2 months old, they’re hungry and scared. We miss them. My children want their friends back,” they wrote.

In the few following lines, the dairy wrote that they have the culprits on camera and have already turned the video over to the Sheriff. However, if the goats are returned they’ll not press charges. They ended their post by writing “we just want them back.”

One of the goats that was stolen and later returned. ( Facebook/@MOOville )

There was soon an outpouring of love on the post with many wishing that the goats would return to the humans soon. And, their wishes paid off. In another post, shared yesterday, the dairy gave the good news to everyone that the goats were returned safely.

The image shows a happy kid holding a goat. ( Facebook/@MOOville )

“The babies are ALL HOME and SAFE!!! This day has been a rollercoaster of emotions and things happened quickly at the end. All day I’ve felt that tug of pain and hope,” they wrote. Then added that they got lot of “love and support” from the community. They concluded the post with a positive note and wrote, “As human beings, even when we make bad choices we can always turn around and do what’s right.”

Read the posts here:

The post detailing the return of the goats has garnered over 7,200 reactions and 3,700 shares. There were plenty of people who dropped comments to show their happiness. While many were happy that the goats are back, there were other people who appreciated the owner for not pressing charges.

“I love your ending statement as human beings, even when we make bad choices we can always turn around and do what’s right! Glad to see that was the outcome today,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thanking God the babies have been returned. All well and healthy I hope. Also not pressing charges was a great thing to do. I hope they appreciate it and learn from it,” wrote another.

“This makes my heart so happy! Your family is such a great example to our communities!” expressed a third.

What do you think of this tale with a happy ending?