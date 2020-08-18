Pet dog rushes to call for help, saves Navy veteran. Their story is viral

The Internet can churn out many examples to affirm the fact that dogs really are a man’s best friend. Adding to those heartwarming instances is the story of a US Navy veteran and his pet dog who played a huge role in saving her owner’s life.

CarolinaEast Health System has shared a post on their Facebook page detailing the incident that is receiving a ton of love from netizens.

Navy veteran Rudy Armstrong was in his boathouse in Oriental, North Carolina with his pet Bubu, a Chihuahua mix, when he suffered a stroke.

“When Rudy couldn’t get to his phone to call for help, he looked his little friend in the eyes and said, ‘I need help. Go get Kim’,” says the Facebook post. “Bubu immediately ran off to get the Dockmaster, Kim, who called 911 and ultimately saved his life, with the help of the paramedics and CarolinaEast staff caring for him,” the post says further.

The post is also complete with pictures that show the moment when Armstrong was reunited with his girl Bubu.

The story has struck a chord with netizens and garnered over 700 reactions since being shared on August 8. Netizens have poured in various reactions to this tale.

“Great job. Pets understand a lot more than people think,” writes a Facebook user. “An amazing story about man’s best friend,” comments another.

“This is the most beautiful tear-jerker love story (and true) I have ever heard,” says a third.

What are your thoughts on this lovely story?

Also Read | He fell into freezing water while saving a coyote pup. Kept going till it was rescued