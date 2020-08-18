Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pet dog rushes to call for help, saves Navy veteran. Their story is viral

Pet dog rushes to call for help, saves Navy veteran. Their story is viral

Navy veteran Rudy Armstrong was in his boathouse in Oriental, North Carolina with his pet Bubu, a Chihuahua mix, when he suffered a stroke.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:21 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Navy veteran Rudy Armstrong hugging Bubu. (Facebook/@CarolinaEast Health System)

The Internet can churn out many examples to affirm the fact that dogs really are a man’s best friend. Adding to those heartwarming instances is the story of a US Navy veteran and his pet dog who played a huge role in saving her owner’s life.

CarolinaEast Health System has shared a post on their Facebook page detailing the incident that is receiving a ton of love from netizens.

Navy veteran Rudy Armstrong was in his boathouse in Oriental, North Carolina with his pet Bubu, a Chihuahua mix, when he suffered a stroke.

“When Rudy couldn’t get to his phone to call for help, he looked his little friend in the eyes and said, ‘I need help. Go get Kim’,” says the Facebook post. “Bubu immediately ran off to get the Dockmaster, Kim, who called 911 and ultimately saved his life, with the help of the paramedics and CarolinaEast staff caring for him,” the post says further.



The post is also complete with pictures that show the moment when Armstrong was reunited with his girl Bubu.

The story has struck a chord with netizens and garnered over 700 reactions since being shared on August 8. Netizens have poured in various reactions to this tale.

“Great job. Pets understand a lot more than people think,” writes a Facebook user. “An amazing story about man’s best friend,” comments another.

“This is the most beautiful tear-jerker love story (and true) I have ever heard,” says a third.

What are your thoughts on this lovely story?

Also Read | He fell into freezing water while saving a coyote pup. Kept going till it was rescued

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains to reach Mumbai tomorrow, says Shweta Pandit
Aug 18, 2020 18:32 IST
Vice President urges researchers to come up with innovations to solve farmers’ problems
Aug 18, 2020 18:29 IST
Filmmakers are missing the energy and thrill of being on set!
Aug 18, 2020 18:29 IST
Actor Boman Irani recalls his early days as a professional photographer
Aug 18, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.