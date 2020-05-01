Sections
Pet doggo interrupts a weather forecast making it the best one ever. Watch

This doggo called Brody is here to get everyone super interested in the weather segment.

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:36 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Brody apparently ‘whacked the computer with his head’ which led to the weather map graphics to freeze on the screen. (Twitter/@AndrewFeinberg)

Okay, getting weather updates is definitely essential. But once you know whether to carry an umbrella or to wear sunblock, does it really matter what ocean the winds are coming from? We know the answer is yes, it’s important, but not many are enthusiastic about its deep logistics. But this scenario may change because of this beautiful doggo called Brody

This video was posted on Twitter on April 30. It shows Fox reporter Paul Dellegatto doing a weather segment from, potentially, his house when he is sweetly interrupted by his beloved pet doggo.

Brody apparently ‘whacked the computer with his head’ which led to the weather map graphics to freeze on the screen. However, we hardly think viewers were disappointed as they got to see Brody throughout the remaining segment. Though Dellegatto initially seemed a little cross with the pooch for his mischievous behaviour, it is impossible to stay mad at such a cute face for too long.

Before you know it, the reporter was seen giving the canine belly rubs. After a while, the doggo moved away from his hooman’s lap and went to find ‘Craig’. Thankfully, this expedition brought Brody nearer to the camera and blessed us with a close-up of his snout. The video ended with anchor Linda, on the other end, saying, “We enjoyed every minute of that”. Honestly, we agree!



The video has currently been viewed almost 3.5 million times. Additionally, the tweet that read, “This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news,” currently has nearly 1.5 lakh likes.

Here is how netizens reacted to this much-welcomed work interruption:

Here’s Brody reaction to all the fame.

Now isn’t this the most amazing weather segment you’ve ever seen?

