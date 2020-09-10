Pet iguana gets into an altercation with a cat, video amuses netizens

It is no lie that netizens often enjoy watching recordings that showcase interactions between unlikely animals. Just like this video showing a less-than-friendly interaction between two animals which is getting a whole lot of love from Redditors. Check out the video to find out why.

This clip was shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’ on September 9. The post currently has nearly 21,000 upvotes and almost 350 comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.

The recording shows an iguana, wearing a harness, out for a walk. The reptile stops for a moment. Just then, a cat starts making its way out from under a car. Both the animals lock eyes, and suddenly something rather unexpected happens.

Check out the hilarious recording below to see how this showdown ends:

Here is what Redditors had to say about the cat versus iguana match. One person said, “The inbuilt whip feature sure is handy”.

Another individual wrote, “Pow! Right in the whisker”. “That iguana wasn’t even phased by the cat,” read one astonished comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree with the observation. That iguana was as cool as a cucumber.

A Reddit user exclaimed, “This person can take an iguana for a walk, and my cat goes ballistic if I so much so as place the harness next to him on the floor”. Many others on the subreddit were surprised by the same notion. Somebody else declared, “Today I learned that you can walk iguanas”.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did it amuse you too?

