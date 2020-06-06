Sections
Pet parent builds a museum at home for her cat. It is pretty paw-some

Forget the Louvre, this at home museum is what we really want to see.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:51 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This home-museum contains all the cultural classics but has an added ‘kitty twist’ to them. (Twitter/@LittleLostLad)

Pet parents do a lot for their four-legged children. They feed them, bathe them, play with them, make sure they’re vaccinated but most importantly, they make sure the little ones are well-loved. All animal caretakers are unique in their own right. However, this particular cat mom is going so above and beyond to keep her pet kitty entertained that she may be putting all the other pet parents to shame.

Twitter user Jake Lambert posted four photos with a caption that read, “Week 8 of lockdown: My girlfriend made an art gallery for our cat”.

The feline in the images is Richard Parker, reports Metro. Turns out, little Parker has been homebound because of a foot injury. So to keep the black-furred fellow entertained, the cat’s hooman mom Jessica created a makeshift art gallery for the feline to explore. This home-museum contains all the cultural classics but has an added ‘kitty twist’ to them. The detail is highly precise and makes the gallery all the more paw-some. Check it out for yourself.







Since being shared on May 15, the post has garnered almost 3.5 lakh likes and nearly 81,000 retweets.



Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “And it’s really creative. I like how it’s done”, while another individual wrote, “Phenomenal”.

“I love that the cat is really into it,” read one comment on the thread. What a cultured cat.

What are your thoughts on this art cat-noisseur?

Also Read | This art cat-noisseur tries to appreciate a painting. Something rather unexpected happens next

