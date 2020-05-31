Pet parent crafts the perfect technique to annoy her cat. Watch

Sections
We cannot guarantee that this cat isn’t already mentally planning its revenge on its hooman for partaking in such a cheeky shenanigan.

Updated: May 31, 2020 09:45 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat annoyed at its human’s prank. (TikTok/@savannahjmeyer)

We adore our furry little feline friends, from their paws to their whiskers. However, what’s love without a little banter? Boring, is what it is. Maybe that’s why, to keep things spicy, this cat mom came up with the perfect technique to annoy her kitty.

This clip was posted on TikTok on March 24. Shared from pet parent, Savannah Meyer’s account, the post has been captioned, “Day 8 of quarantine is going very well. I feel totally sane”.

The clip showcases a grey-and-white furred kitty laying atop, what appears to be, a bed. A text reading, “Make this noise whenever your pet yawns,” appears on the screen as the feline stretches its body to enjoy a satisfying yawn. However, its intentions are shattered as soon as it hears the unusual noises the hooman is making. Want to know what we’re talking about? Check out the video below.

@savannahjmeyer

Day 8 of quarantine is going very well. I feel totally sane. ##happyathome ##catsoftiktok ##omgchallenge ##quarantine ##goodnight ##petchallenge ##cats

♬ original sound - savannahjmeyer



Did you see the cat’s eyes? We cannot guarantee that it isn’t already mentally planning its revenge.



Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 2 lakh likes and 1000 comments. Here is what TikTok users had to say about this little pet prank.

One person said, “That cat is done with you”. While another individual wrote, “Savannah, how did we get to this?” while trying to guess that cat’s perspective.

“Why isn’t this viral yet?” asked a TikTok user. A very valid inquiry. If you feel the same way, be sure to share this clip with any pet parents who may benefit from the knowledge of this methodology. After all, it has the utmost potential of causing annoyance to our furry little friends.

