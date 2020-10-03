Pet parent says cat’s actions show ‘2020 in a nutshell’. Watch to see if you agree

It is no lie that the year 2020 has panned out differently than what many would have hoped for as well as imagined. Now, here is a cat video humorously representing how many may be feeling given the turn of events. Check it out to see if you can relate to it too.

This recording was shared on a British shorthair cat named Benedict’s Instagram account. “2020 in a nutshell amirite?” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows Benedict and his feline rescue brother Aspen hanging out by a cardboard box. While Benedict sniffs the outer corners of the case, Aspen inspects the square-shaped hole in the middle. During this investigative excursion, the latter ends up unexpectedly falling inside the box.

Check out Aspen’s fall and Benedict’s hilariously nonchalant reaction to his brother’s slip:

Do you think you’ve often felt as Aspen must have during his fall throughout this year?

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform just a few hours ago, this share has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has nearly 1000 views and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “The funniest video ever”.

Another individual wrote, “I fit,” referring to the famous ‘If it fits, I sits’ trend often associated with cats. “Now that’s funny,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

Somebody else declared, “Benny’s reaction!” with many laughing face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this share?

