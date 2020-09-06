Sections
Photographer captures pic of blue whale, seen 'possibly' only third time in 100 years in Sydney



Sean, the Sydney-based photographer, explained how the stunning creature left him mesmerised and he felt like he has won a jackpot.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 09:40 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This image of the blue whale has created a buzz among people. (Instagram/@seansperception)

A Sydney-based photographer, named Sean, while watching humpback whales never expected that “one of the great wonders of the magical ocean” will appear in front of him. What he saw is a blue whale, the largest living animal in the world. Thanks to him, the world can now see the majestic creature through a picture which he shared on his Instagram profile.

“Well where do I start; I’m speechless but could blurt out a million things at the same time,” he wrote in his post’s caption. “To put their size into perspective; they grow to around 30metres, their tongue weighs the same as an elephant & their heart is the size of a car!” he added. He further explained how the stunning creature left him mesmerised and he felt like he hit the jackpot. He concluded the post with the line, “Hope you enjoy as much as I still am.”

Take a look at the spectacular image:



What makes this entire incident even more astonishing is that, this is possibly the third time when a blue whale was spotted off the coast of Sydney in Australia, detailed NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in a press release. They added that the giant of the sea may have weighed over 100 tonnes.



“The blue whale is the largest animal on the plant yet despite its size it could have easily slipped by Sydney’s coast unnoticed,” said NPWS’ Andrew Marshall, cited the press release. “Blue whales are largely ‘invisible’ even to the most avid whale watchers and researchers as the creature is very rarely seen around the world,” he added.

No wonder the image shared by Sean created such a buzz among people. Netizens shared all sorts of comments to express their excitement.

“Thank you for showing this magical creation to the world,” wrote an Instagram user. “Once in a lifetime view,” commented another. “This is spectacular,” expressed a third.

Sean also shared a video of the magnificent creature and it’s equally mesmerising, if not more.

“Absolutely beautiful,” expressed a user of the photo and video sharing site and many agreed. “I can watch this forever!” wrote another. Truth be told, we can too.

What do you think of the image and the video? Did these leave you amazed too?

