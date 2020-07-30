Sections
Home / It's Viral / Photographer shares story behind viral shot of black leopard

Photographer shares story behind viral shot of black leopard

Abhishek Pagnis shared that he had to wait for around two hours to get the ‘perfect’ shot, which was taken around 5 pm in June.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Pune

Abhishek Pagnis said that before the leopard was sighted, he heard some alarming calls of the animals, including deers and langurs. (ANI)

The first wildlife trip turned surreal for a Pune-based photographer who ended up clicking a semi melanistic leopard after a two-hour-long wait at Maharashtra’s Tadoba Reserve.

Abhishek Pagnis, a Pune-based photographer spoke to ANI about his experience of clicking the wild cat which went viral on the web.

“It was my first ever wildlife trip where we were looking mostly for tigers. We started looking for leopard on our last day of safari after having enough sighting of tigers,” said Pagnis.

He shared that he had to wait for around two hours to get the ‘perfect’ shot, which was taken around 5 pm in June.



Speaking more about the experience, Pagnis said that before the leopard was sighted, he heard some alarming calls of the animals, including deers and langurs.

“The leopard was behind the bushes drinking water. We had 20 minutes of decent sighting followed by almost 15 minutes of very good sighting for photography,” he added.

In another incident earlier, a photograph of a black panther had created a stir on social media. Reacting to it, Pagnis said, “That was a melanistic leopard, which is also known as a black panther and it was clicked in Karnataka’s Kabini forest. However, who I captured was a semi melanistic leopard which is different from the other.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

At the cow wash: Pakistanis scrub Eid animals at car cleaners
Jul 30, 2020 10:35 IST
18,190,382 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 29 in India, says ICMR
Jul 30, 2020 10:32 IST
Ciro Immobile scores as Lazio beats Brescia 2-0 in race for 2nd
Jul 30, 2020 10:33 IST
Swara Bhasker speaks up for Deepika Padukone
Jul 30, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.