Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / PIB Fact Check’s hilarious response to those asking about viral NASA image during Diwali

PIB Fact Check’s hilarious response to those asking about viral NASA image during Diwali

Interestingly, PIB Fact Check had already shared a post about the image days before Diwali. It seems the queries around it didn't stop.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 22:27 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“When we get the queries asking us to #FactCheck the viral NASA image again, and again, and again,” tweeted PIB Fact Check. (Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)

Have you had enough of the fake NASA picture that begins circulating on social media and WhatsApp every year during Diwali. Turns out PIB’s fact check unit is tired of it too - and people’s requests to Fact Check the viral image over and over again.

In a tweet posted earlier today, PIB Fact Check posted a meme to share their reaction to those asking them about the fake NASA picture. “When we get the queries asking us to #FactCheck the viral NASA image again, and again, and again… #BurstFakeNews,” says the tweet posted with the meme.

Interestingly, the handle already shared a post about the image on November 10, days before Diwali.

“We know Diwali is incomplete without lights, diyas, and sweets. AND OFCOURSE this viral NASA image! A pre-emptive #FactCheck doesn’t hurt anyone,” they tweeted. Accompanying this caption is an image that comprises the viral image and text reading, “For the Nth time… This image is not released by NASA!”



It seems the queries around it didn't stop despite the tweet. Here’s what they tweeted earlier today:

The meme shared by PIB Fact Check today has collected over 450 likes and lots of comments.

“Wow, meme on point,” tweeted an individual. “They too got tired with this,” reacted another.

Many others posted the face with tears of joy emoji to share their reaction to the tweet.

What do you think about it?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Nov 15, 2020 22:30 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Nov 15, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Sweeping, garbage lifting delayed in Ludhiana: Waste generated on Diwali remains strewn on streets
Nov 15, 2020 22:49 IST
BEST to buy 100 new upgraded double-decker buses for Mumbai
Nov 15, 2020 22:48 IST
Santa Claus brings Dead Sea to life with tree to spread Christmas cheer
Nov 15, 2020 22:47 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.