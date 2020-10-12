PIB uses Dhamaal meme to share message about wearing masks in public

The image shows the meme shared by PIB about wearing masks in public. (Twitter/@PIB_India)

After a prolonged period of lockdown in the country, people are now stepping out of their homes more, but with adequate precautions. To remind people about a necessary safety measure, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shared a post on their official Twitter handle. In the tweet PIB stresses on the importance of wearing masks in public. However, they’ve used humour to drive home the message by sharing it in the form of a funny meme.

The meme, shows the hilarious plane scene from the film Dhamaal. It features actors Asrani, Ashish Chaudhary and Vijay Raaz. The message of wearing a mask while going out in public is carefully intertwined with the hilarious dialogues of the scene.

“Reminder: Whenever you are stepping out, please don’t forget your mask,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post and play the actual scene in your mind while looking at it:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 970 likes. Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see PIB use this method to share the important message. Many lauded their effort.

What are your thoughts on this important message?