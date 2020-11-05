Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Pic of car with snowmobile strapped to roof leaves netizens amused

Pic of car with snowmobile strapped to roof leaves netizens amused

“How did they even get that on the roof?!” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the post.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:24 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post was shared on Facebook by the police department with a warning. (Facebook/@Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

“Don’t try this at home,” reads a post shared on Facebook by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The warning was shared after officials spotted a car with a snowmobile strapped to its roof. A picture of the car shared along with the warning has been collecting several reactions.

“Our friends at the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County because this isn’t a safe way to transport a snowmobile,” says the post. “If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck,” it says further.

The image shows the snowmobile strapped to the roof sideways.

Shared on November 2, the post has collected over 5,300 shares and more than 2,500 reactions along with lots of varied reactions.

“A++ for creativity! Those Corollas have a lot more cargo space than many people think!” wrote an individual. “How did they even get that on the roof?!” wondered another. To this, someone replied, “I think it started with hold my beer”.

“I applaud the ‘can do’ spirit,” a Facebook user posted. “Should’ve had it the long way. Amateur,” commented another.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:47 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:44 IST
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Nov 05, 2020 23:41 IST

latest news

Only 78% funds for migrant scheme used
Nov 06, 2020 00:15 IST
Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, four arrested
Nov 06, 2020 00:11 IST
Rajasthan opts for Centre’s borrowing plan to meet GST shortfall
Nov 06, 2020 00:11 IST
As Delhi battles bad air, new commission to fight pollution still to be formed
Nov 06, 2020 00:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.