Pics of 6-foot-long ‘clippy’ spark Twitter chatter. People can’t keep calm

“I made a 6-foot tall Clippy because I’m a crazy person (banana for scale),” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the images.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a 6-foot-long ‘clippy’, (Twitter/@Noah_Feller)

Do you remember ‘clippy’? Yes, the now-discontinued assistance character in Microsoft Word which used to pop up to offer help to users. While some absolutely loved it, others were mildly annoyed by its presence. Well, it doesn’t matter if you liked it or not, chances are that these images of ‘clippy’ will leave you impressed - and somewhat surprised too.

A Twitter user shared two images of a six-foot-long ‘clippy’ which they created. “I made a 6-foot tall Clippy because I’m a crazy person (banana for scale),” the Twitter user shared.

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 16,000 likes and close to 3,700 retweets.

That’s not all, while replying to their own post, they also shared a video showcasing the entire building process. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 18,000 views.



From saying that they love the creation to commenting that it would make for a great Halloween costume, people shared various replies on the post.

What do you think of giant ‘clippy’?

