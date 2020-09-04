Picture of mobile clothing store sparks Twitter chatter, people are impressed

There is no denying the fact that the pandemic has changed people’s lifestyles drastically. From wearing masks while going outside to maintaining proper distance, these are the new norms which people absolutely need to follow. An image of a mobile clothing store shared on Twitter captures that change even more aptly.

Twitter user Amit Thadhani, on September 2, took to the micro-blogging site to share the image. “Shops are coming to our society now!” Thadhani wrote. Take a look at what he shared:

Since being tweeted, the post has gathered more than 2,800 likes and close to 400 retweets. People had a lot to say about the image and several people simply pointed out that this is the new normal of current times.

“This is the new normal,” wrote a Twitter user. “We don’t go to shop! Shop comes to us! Adapt to the change!” expressed another.

Praising the concept a third said, “Survival instinct of entrepreneurs. Very inspiring and stimulating . Thanks for sharing.”

What do you think of the image?