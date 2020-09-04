Picture of mobile clothing store sparks Twitter chatter, people are impressed

Sections
Twitter user Amit Thadhani took to Twitter to share the image which has now sparked a chatter.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 09:23 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a mobile clothing store. (Twitter/@amitsurg)

There is no denying the fact that the pandemic has changed people’s lifestyles drastically. From wearing masks while going outside to maintaining proper distance, these are the new norms which people absolutely need to follow. An image of a mobile clothing store shared on Twitter captures that change even more aptly.

Twitter user Amit Thadhani, on September 2, took to the micro-blogging site to share the image. “Shops are coming to our society now!” Thadhani wrote. Take a look at what he shared:

Since being tweeted, the post has gathered more than 2,800 likes and close to 400 retweets. People had a lot to say about the image and several people simply pointed out that this is the new normal of current times.







This Twitter user came up with a question:



“This is the new normal,” wrote a Twitter user. “We don’t go to shop! Shop comes to us! Adapt to the change!” expressed another.

Praising the concept a third said, “Survival instinct of entrepreneurs. Very inspiring and stimulating . Thanks for sharing.”

What do you think of the image?

