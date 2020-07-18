Sections
Home / It's Viral / Picture of rescued owl chilling in backseat of police car may make you chuckle

Picture of rescued owl chilling in backseat of police car may make you chuckle

New Hampshire State Police took to Facebook to share the story of this rescue.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 19:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the owl in the backseat of the police car. (Facebook/New Hampshire State Police)

Stories of animal rescues are usually sweet and heartwarming. Well, this story of an owl’s rescue is both of those things. However, it is also making many chuckle thanks to an image related to the incident. Chances are it will make you laugh out loud too.

New Hampshire State Police took to Facebook to share the story of this rescue. They wrote that one of their troopers rescued the little bird and also provided it a ride to CAVES, a Veterinary hospital. There, the bird was taken to Wings of Dawn rehabilitation centre where it was named Lucky. The bird has no broken bones and is recovering well from a concussion. The good news is it will be released into the wild soon.

The post is complete with two images - one is of the bird riding in the backseat of the police car. The other one show the owl standing on the ground. It’s the first image which has now tickled people’s funny bone.



Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 900 reactions and about 100 shares. People were happy that the bird is rescued. But there were several who couldn’t help but comment on how chilled the bird looked while riding in the car.



“Thanks to the kind trooper who rescued Lucky!” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m so happy that he’s safe,” commented another.

“This picture cracks me up… he is just chilling in the back,” joked a third. “And it looks like Lucky is sitting obediently in the back seat,” wrote a fourth.

“Are we there yet?” commented a fifth trying to guess the owl’s perspective.

What do you think of the post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The Congress needs to look at its own history | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Karnataka sees another record spurt with 4,537 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Two held for killing Dalit sarpanch in Rohtak village
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Allowing communities to manage common assets | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.