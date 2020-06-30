Picture of security man using umbrella to shield dog from rain tugs at Twitter’s heartstrings

The image shows the man shielding the dog from the rain. (Twitter/@MelGracie)

A supermarket security guard is gathering all the love from Twitter because of what he did for a dog. The tale is now tugging at the heartstrings of many and chances are it’ll fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling too.

Shared on Twitter, the image is simple yet absolutely heartwarming. It shows the security guard shielding a dog from the rain using an umbrella. This act of humanity is now being praised by many.

“Shout out to this Morrisons [supermarket chain in the UK] security man keeping this good boy dry. He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain,’” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the image.

In a reply to the tweet, the original poster also identified and tagged the security guard in question, Ethan Dearman.

Dearman too retweeted the original tweet and wrote, “Looks like I made a lot of people happy today” and indeed he did.

“That is amazing. The fella was like ‘I don’t mind the rain, but the dog might not fancy it,’” wrote a Twitter user. “You can tell a lot about someone by how they treat animals. You’re one of the good ones,” wrote another while replying on Dearman’s tweet. “I wish every human right now was like this security guard,” wished another. “He looks quite happy being covered by that brolly,” wrote another Twitter user.

What do you think of the image?

