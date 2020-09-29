Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pictures from a bird's-eye view: Winners of Drone Awards 2020 will blow your mind

Pictures from a bird's-eye view: Winners of Drone Awards 2020 will blow your mind

Winning the competition is a photograph captured by Jim Picot which features a shark in the middle of a school of salmon in the shape of a heart.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:22 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photographs that won accolades in the Drone Awards 2020. (Instagram/@sipacontest)

Looking at the world from a bird’s eye view can be quite exciting and photographs that offer such sights are a treat for the eyes. Celebrating this genre of aerial photography are the Drone Photo Awards, a project of Siena Awards. As part of this competition, photographers from all over the world have shared their photos and the winning images are must-see.

Winning the competition is this photograph captured by Jim Picot which features a shark in the middle of a school of salmon in the shape of a heart. The photo is titled ‘Love Heart of Nature’.

In the Nature category, the first place was grabbed by Joseph Cheires for his capture of a playful grey whale nudging a tourist boat.



The picture that grabbed the top spot in the category ‘Life under Covid-19’ was snapped by Tomer Appelbaum. The photograph titled ‘Black Flag’ shows Israelis practicing social distancing during a protest in Rabin Square on April 19, 2020.



In the Abstract category, the winning photograph was taken by Paul Hoelen. Titled ‘Phoenix Rising’ the photograph shows the regeneration process at the industrial mining site of Lake Owens.

For the Sport category, the winning picture is clicked by Roberto Corinaldesi. Titled as ‘On the Sea’ the photo shows an aerial view of people swimming in the sea.

Take a look at the other winners from different categories here.

Which of these images is your favourite?

