Pictures from different parts of India capture the country’s beauty perfectly. Seen them yet?

From Kerala to Rajasthan, the images shows various parts of India.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:38 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the city of Jaipur located in Rajasthan. (Twitter/@India in Damascus)

India is a country filled with several stunning and beautiful places. From breathtaking mountains to impressive waterbodies to mysterious jungles, the options are many. And, these images shared on the official Twitter profile of Incredible India show that perfectly.

Just a day back they reposted a tweet by Kerala Tourism which contains an image of Kappad beach. It is located in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. “Kappad beach in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, is dotted with rocks and small hills that add to its beauty. It is one of eight beaches in India that have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag certification,” reads the caption of the post:

Here’s another image which shows a cottage in the mountains surrounded by lush green all around. “Waking up to this view is like the fresh dewdrops on the leaves. Where will be your house of dreams in the mountains?” Incredible India tweeted and asked. Now that is a view who wouldn’t love to wake up to!



The next one in the line is Kankaria Lake, the second largest lake in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This image shows the waterbody decked up in its “full glory.” How does that look? See for yourself:



As for this image, it is a view of the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. To say that the picture is stunning is certainly an understatement. Originally shared on the official twitter page of the Embassy of India in Damascus, Syria the tweet is reposted by Incredible India.

From expressing their wonder to talking about their desires to visit the places, people shared all sorts of responses on the comments sections of the post. There were also some who wrote which among these are their favourite place.

Which place do you want to visit first?

