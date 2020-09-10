Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pictures of ‘mammoth sunflowers’ amaze people, may surprise you too

Pictures of ‘mammoth sunflowers’ amaze people, may surprise you too

The images of the huge sunflowers left people amazed.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:28 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows huge sunflowers. (Twitter/Reddit)

There is something happy about sunflowers. Most of the times, the yellow flowers bring a smile on people’s faces, even when they see them as images on the Internet. Probably that is the reason why these posts by a few Redditors have now left people happy and smiling. The pictures show sunflowers which are not just beautiful but huge too.

Reddit shared three images on their official Twitter profile, which were shared on their platform by some users, and they’re beautiful. “Redditors in r/pics have been sharing photos of their mammoth sunflowers,” shared with this caption, the images show people proudly showing off their mammoth-sized sunflowers.

Since being shared, the tweet has received all sorts of comments from people. While some expressed their amazement, others shared similar images. There were also a few who took a hilarious route while commenting.

An individual shared this image:



To which, another replied, “This is human ingenuity.” “That’s cute,” said another.

“Oh wow,” wrote a Twitter user while reposting the tweet. “Goals,” commented another.

These are, however, not the only images of the huge sunflowers which have mesmerised people. Others too have shared similar pictures on Reddit.

Just like this post which shows a kid holding a huge flower. “We still doing mammoth sunflowers? 11 footer grown by our 13-yr-old),” shared with this caption, here’s the image that may make you gasp in wonder.

We still doing mammoth sunflowers? 11 footer grown by our 13-yr-old.) from r/pics

Or this one:

Mammoth from r/homestead

What do you think of these photos?

