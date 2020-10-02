Pictures of puma with a colourful ball will leave you with a huge smile

The picture shows the big cat holding the ball between its paws. (Instagram/@thebigcatsanctuaryuk)

“Aww! It’s so adorable,” this is what you may be inclined to say about a set of images showcasing a puma with a colourful ball. The post has all the three ingredients which make a share delightful – cuteness, cuteness, and cuteness.

The images of the puma named Yazhi were shared on The Big Cat Sanctuary’s Instagram profile. “No one can come between our puma Yazhi and her new basketball!” reads the caption. It also explains that this is “Yazhi’s favourite toy.”

The pictures show the big cat holding the ball between its paws.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected nearly 8,700 likes. Expectedly, people were all too happy to see the adorable images and they didn’t hold back while commenting the same.

“She’s such a cutie!! Btw, are her legs slightly bent? Or is that how puma legs are? Genuinely curious,” asked an Instagram user. To which, the sanctuary replied, “Yazhi’s legs are perfectly normal! She’s just hugging the ball.”

“It’s mine all mine!” said another trying to guess Yazhi’s perspective. Expressing the same notion another commented, “It’s my ball.”

“The look on that cat’s face is daring you not to touch that ball. Lol,” shared another.

There were many who called the big cat “cute” and “gorgeous”.

What do you think of the images?