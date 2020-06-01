Pigeon uses escalator handrail as a treadmill. Makes you wonder, did it forget it can fly?

If you’re currently struggling to find equipment and techniques to make the most of your at-home workout routine, worry no more. Take a page from this pigeon’s book and start using everyday items for health purposes.

This clip was posted on Reddit on May 31. Shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the video has been captioned, “This pigeon in an epic battle with handrails”.

The recording shows a pigeon calmly riding an escalator handrail downwards because it is not as if it can just fly with its wings. The birdie seems a little shocked when it reaches the end of the electronic staircase. Guess it is not ready to jump off this ride just yet.

The movement of the handrail continues in the pre-assigned direction. However, the pigeon doesn’t let that break its stride. Rather than flying away, it uses its little feet to run against the motion of the rail. This cardio workout goes on for a few seconds after which the birdie finally flaps its wings and flies away onto the opposite handrail.

Unfortunate for this sky rat, the other handrail seems to be travelling in the same direction. After a few more failed attempts, the pigeon finally lands on the handrail of the escalator going upwards. Phew, hopefully, this resident of the skies has figured out how the automated stairs work and will now be riding them all day long.

Since being shared the post has acquired almost 47,000 upvotes and nearly 700 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “That pigeon is gonna get buff”. With that type of intense cardio, we’re sure its six-pack will be visible in no time.

“This is the best video I’ve seen in a while. I couldn’t believe how long it went on, and I lost it when the pigeon flew over to the other handrail,” read one comment. While another Reddit user said, “Treadmill for pigeons. You saw it here on Reddit first”.

What are your thoughts on this fit little pigeon?

