Sections
Home / It's Viral / Piper the doggo was having a blast at pool until this happened. Watch cute video

Piper the doggo was having a blast at pool until this happened. Watch cute video

“That is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen!” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 12:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog named Piper playing in the pool. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

A video featuring an adorable doggo named Piper is going all kinds of viral on Twitter. There is a chance that the clip capturing the doggo’s antics will make you giggle hard.

Shared on the Twitter profile named ‘We Rate Dogs’, the video opens to show the dog inside a plastic pool. “This is Piper. She was having a lovely day playing in the pool until it all went horribly, horribly wrong. Still 13/10,” they wrote and posted the clip.

In the clip, the cutie plays with a pipe while standing inside the water-filled pool. The happy doggo keeps on playing until things turn sideways. Wondering what happened? Take a look at the video and we must warn you that it may make you laugh out loud.



With over 2.3 million views, the video has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions. Additionally it has also garnered more than 2.2 lakh views and close to 37,000 tweeple also rewteeted the post.



From sharing images of their own dog to calling Piper cute, people didn’t hold back while expressing themselves.

“That is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen! That is so much joy wrapped up in that little furry body! Living the dream!” wrote a Twitter user. “We salute you Piper,” commented another. “That look at the end... “please, remember me!” joked a third.

A few also got creative and churned out memes with the picture of the moment the dog fell out of the pool:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Doggo parent calls their child a ‘Beyblade’ because of its zoomies. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Piper the dog was having a blast at pool until this happened. Watch
Aug 03, 2020 12:44 IST
Germany’s Zverev yet to decide on playing US Open
Aug 03, 2020 12:44 IST
Jodhpur restaurant sells Covid-19 Curry, Mask Naan, leaves customers intrigued
Aug 03, 2020 12:43 IST
Akshay Kumar announces new film Raksha Bandhan, dedicates it to sister Alka
Aug 03, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.