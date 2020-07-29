Piper the raccoon’s painting skill is wowing netizens. Some want to buy it too

Sections
While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable artist and her art, others enquired about the possibility of getting hold of one of them.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:20 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Piper the raccoon showing off her artwork proudly. (Twitter/@titotheraccoon)

In the popular movie Ratatouille, the little mouse-chef Remy was inspired by his idol Chef Gusteau’s quote that ‘anyone can cook’. An adorable rescue raccoon Piper, probably inspired by that advice, has taken things up a notch as she is now letting everyone know that anyone can paint. Shared on Instagram, Piper’s artworks have grabbed the attention of netizens and chances are you’ll be left awe-struck too.

Shared with the caption, “Piper is an up-and-coming artist. What do you think of her first pieces?” the images of the animal’s artwork are wonderful.

Take a look at the photos:



Shared a few days ago, the post has garnered over 20,640 likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable artist and her art, others enquired about the possibility of getting hold of one of them.



To which, the original poster replied with a link to the website where Piper’s works are being sold.

Here’s how others reacted:

“She’s so happy with herself and she looks so proud of her art” wrote an Instagram user. “How can I buy one?” asked another. “That smile,” commented a third.

Would you buy this talented upcoming artist’s paintings?

