Home / It's Viral / Plane lands on highway amid traffic in Minnesota, US. Watch

Plane lands on highway amid traffic in Minnesota, US. Watch

Minnesota Department of Transportation took to Twitter to share the video of the plane landing on a highway.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People couldn’t stop praising the pilot. (Facebook/@Ramsey County Deputy’s Federation)

Commuters on a highway in Minnesota, US were greeted with a surreal sight when a plane landed on the road amid traffic. A video of the incident has now made its way onto Twitter and left most surprised – and some with questions.

Minnesota Department of Transportation took to Twitter to share the video. In the caption they mentioned that the plane landed on Interstate 35W. “While this isn’t *quite* what we mean by a “multimodal transportation system,” we’re glad no one was injured and are impressed by the pilot’s effort to #zippermerge from above!” they added.

The video shows a small plane hovering above the street and eventually landing amid the traffic. Thankfully, safely and without causing any harm.



Since being shared, the video has attracted tons of comments from people. There were many who praised the pilot. Here’s what they had to say.



The Ramsey County Deputy’s Federation, also took to Facebook to share some added information about the incident. Ramsey Country is an area in Minnesota.

They wrote that the pilot made an emergency landing on the highway due to engine failure. “Deputies arrived on scene, they checked on all parties involved and, thankfully, at this time, no injuries are being reported!” they added.

Take a look at the post:

What do you think of the video?

