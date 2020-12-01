Sections
PM Modi shares clip of enjoying light and sound show in Varanasi ghats. Watch

A video shared on PM Modi’s official Twitter handle shows him enjoying the light and sound show.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:59 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury,

The image shows PM Modi watching the light and sound show. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an archaeological site in Sarnath on Monday to watch a light and sound show. PM Modi attended the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav at Rajghat and later attended the show in Sarnath before leaving Varanasi.

A video shared on PM Modi’s official Twitter handle shows him enjoying the laser show at Varanasi ghats. PM Modi also attented the light and sound show at Sarnath. The 30-minute show held every evening between 6:30 and 7pm portrays the journey of transformation of Prince Siddhartha into Lord Buddha according to reports. The site and the museum were closed for PM Modi’s visit on Monday.

The clip, shared on November 30, has garnered over 2.5 million views and more than 29,000 retweets. While many were amazed at the laser show, others found the transformation of the place to be remarkable.

The Twitter account of the Prime Minister’s office also shared a tweet regarding the event.

What are your thoughts on this post?

