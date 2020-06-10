Sections
Home / It's Viral / PM Narendra Modi shares ‘very good news’ about lions living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest

PM Narendra Modi shares ‘very good news’ about lions living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared four images of the majestic Asiatic Lion living in Gir Forest in Gujarat.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:30 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared four images along with his tweet. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to both Twitter and Instagram to share some “very good news” about the majestic Asiatic lions living in the Gir Forest in Gujarat.

“Two very good news: Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, is up by almost 29%. Geographically, distribution area is up by 36%,” the prime minister wrote. Then he praised “the people of Gujarat” whose “efforts have led to this excellent feat.”

PM Modi also shared four images of the majestic beings and they are gorgeous.

While one image shows a yawning lioness, another shows a family of lions. Take a look at the tweet to know about the other two pictures:



People shared varied comments on both the posts. While some were elated by the news, others commented on the beauty of the wild animals. There were also a few who congratulated the entire Gujarat Forest Department.

“Great news sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! Great news! It gives me immense pleasure and feeling of contentment when I see such positive news of nature and wildlife,” expressed another.

Instagram users too shared similar reactions. “This is such amazing news,” wrote a user of the photo and video sharing platform. “Proud of my Gujarat,” expressed another.

What do you think?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
Jun 10, 2020 20:31 IST
PM Narendra Modi shares ‘very good news’ about lions in Gir Forest
Jun 10, 2020 20:30 IST
Kiren Rijiju shares video of a pilot landing plane in dense forest. Watch
Jun 10, 2020 20:27 IST
Amitabh corrects interviewer who described Ayushmann as ‘rising star’
Jun 10, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.