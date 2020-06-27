Police called on kids playing football, cops react in sweetest way possible. Watch

A video clip involving police officers tackling a complaint about a group of children playing football in the middle of a street in an Ohio neighbourhood is going all kinds of viral and for the sweetest reason possible.

As the story goes, someone from the neighbourhood called the cops on a group of children who were playing football in the middle of the road lined by houses. Deputies with the Shaker Heights Police Department reached the place and then did something which is now winning people over. They joined the kids to play a game of football.

Wendy B, the mother of the kids, took to Instagram to share videos of the cops and the children. It won’t be wrong to say that the videos are the sweetest things you’ll watch on the Internet today. Chances are that the clips will leave you with a wide smile on your face.

“Thank you for letting the kids be kids!” Wendy B wrote and shared a video and an image about 6 days ago. She also detailed the incident in the caption and explained how someone called cops on her kids because they were playing football. However, when the cops came to inspect the situation, they did the best thing possible and joined the kids.

She also shared another clip from the incident where two cops are seen tackling each other trying to get control of the ball thrown by one of the kids. The happiness on everyone’s faces is very apparent in the video and let us warn you that it’s infectious. You may find yourself grinning too after seeing the video.

Both the videos saw a tremendous outpouring of love. People couldn’t stop gushing over the actions of the police. There were many who wrote how the videos made them happy.

“Thank you for sharing and letting all of us share in your joy! Love it!” wrote an Instagram user.

“As a physical education teacher, seeing the kids active brings me joy, as a mom seeing kids be kids set my soul on fire. I wish we saw more children playing football in the streets! As kids, my cousins and I played whatever sport you could think of out in the street. When we saw a car coming, we moved up on to the boulevard and waited for them to pass simple as that!” wrote another while expressing many feelings in one comment.

“I love this so much,” wrote a third and we do too.

What do you think of the video?

