Police canine squad gets special activity park in Bengaluru

A special demonstration of anti-terrorist dog warfare, vehicle hijacking, drug and bomb tracing by the canines were done.

Updated: May 27, 2020 12:20 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Bengaluru

The park was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (city). (Twitter/@ANI)

A dog park was inaugurated for the police canine squad at CAR Grounds Koramangala on Tuesday.

The park was inaugurated by Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (city).

“As ADG, I was associated with the canine squad. The future is canine intelligence. The dog activity park is be modified as per suggestions given by canine psychologist dog guru Amruth,” Rao told ANI.

“We are exploring how local dogs can be utilised. For rounds in night duty, we have utilised local dogs. The state government has been very supportive. We requested that we need to strengthen the dog squad. Presently, we have 65 dogs,” he said.



A special demonstration of anti-terrorist dog warfare, vehicle hijacking, drug and bomb tracing by the canines were done.

Amruth said, “Every breed has its own upbringing. Every dog has its history of understanding that I have come out with training which could immediately give us a result. A dog takes 18 months to train when we want them to learn. But they would learn in 18 hours if we create an environment where they want to learn.”

Also read | Karnataka Police adopts 50 more recruits in dog squad

