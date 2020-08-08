Police departments, Paytm, Tinder add smart twist to bizarrely hilarious ‘Binod’ Twitter trend

Uttar Pradesh Police shared this image on their official Twitter profile. (Twitter/@112UttarPradesh)

If you’re a regular Twitter user, chances are yesterday, on August 7, your feed was flooded with posts and memes related to the latest trend ‘Binod.’ You may have also seen the hashtag #Binod trending throughout the day. Mumbai, Nagpur, and Uttar Pradesh police departments have now joined the trend to share essential information but in the funniest way possible. Brands like Paytm and Tinder have also taken a plunge into the Binod trend with chuckle-evoking tweets.

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle found a way to share an advisory post while keeping the hilarity of the trend intact. They tweeted:

As for Uttar Pradesh Police, they found a way to participate in the trend and remind people about the importance of wearing masks.

Nagpur Police showcased their creativity with this safety awareness post:

Mobile payments and commerce platform Paytm also tried the trend and took things one step further by changing their Twitter profile name upon the request of a user of the micro-blogging site:

As for tinder, they had this news to share:

And these updates too:

What do you think about the ‘Binod’ trend?