Pooch named Diesel helps cheer up his doggo bro Lolo in the gentlest fashion. Watch

You may have heard the saying, “dogs are a man’s best friend”. Some of their qualities, such as loyalty and ability to give unconditional care, also make them great companions to others in the animal kingdom. Now, here is a video which provides proof for the idea that pooches may be the best of friends anyone could have.

Posted on Reddit on August 1, this clip is almost 15 seconds long. “Lolo (in the cone) was crying so little brother Diesel brought him his favorite toy and gave him lots of kisses until he stopped crying and started to play,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording shows Lolo, a white-furred doggo, with a cone around his neck. A black-and-white furred pooch named Diesel is towering over the other canine. As the video progresses, Diesel licks Lolo’s face gently.

Check out this sweet interaction between the two pooch brothers which is inducing ‘awws’ among many making netizens.

This post has created quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’. The clip currently has nearly 27,000 upvotes and almost 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this peak bro behaviour. One person inquired, “What’s wrong with the little fella?”. The original poster responded, “He’s got bad seasonal allergies and was scratching enough to get an infection, so now he’s hopped up on pain meds and has to wear the cone of shame”. Aw, we hope Lolo feels better soon.

“Ok but now I’m crying,” read one comment on the subreddit. To this, the dog parent replied, “I’m sending Diesel right now”. Urgh, we wish we could receive some comforting licks from Diesel.

What are your thoughts on this sweet moment between doggo brothers Lolo and Diesel?

Also Read | Dog does this to make his sick brother feel better. Video will melt your heart