Positive news alert: Karnataka’s first trans-woman doctor, Trinetra, shares her inspiring journey

“Ch*kka, tr*nny, f*ggot, m*ttha, k*jja, and countless other titles were awarded” to her but none of it matters anymore as Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju is now a doctor, that too Karnataka’s first trans-woman to be credited with the post. Studying in a private medical college in coastal Karnataka, Trinetra was born as Angad Gummaraju to Bengaluru-based parents and underwent a gender confirmation surgery (GCS) abroad in February this year.

The 23-year-old famour Vlogger has been making heads turn by documenting her transition journey on her YouTube channel ‘The Trinetra Method’ and recently shared her journey with online catalogue, Humans of Bombay. She revealed, “When I was born, my family was overjoyed at their first born child–a son. But I never thought of myself as a boy. I’d wear Maa’s saree, put on her makeup & parade around the house. Initially, everyone found it cute, but when they saw this ‘phase’ go on for longer than expected, they hid these items from me, saying, ‘You’re too old for this’ (sic).”

Trinetra soon had a baby brother but could not comprehend being called an ‘older brother’ and felt burdened with the conditioned upbringing. Growing up “into an unresolved teenager, who was scared to express”, Trinetra even tried stereotypically masculine activities like sports to please her dad but internally hated it.

The high school bullying made it worse and so did the idea of being a gay person. From self harming to praying day and night to be like others “to be ‘normal’”, Trinetra even blurted out the truth to her parents who “didn’t take it well and were in denial”.

When she decided to come out to the world as queer, it only added fuel to the fire. “My classmates began harassing me–they’d feel me up; when I flinched, they’d say, ‘We know you like this’. Even my teachers didn’t spare me. I was made to read out loud in class only for them to mock my voice”, she shared. It was then that she found an escape in studies.

“I channelized all my energy towards my studies. That was the one thing no one could take away from me. Over time I realised I wanted to use my knowledge in the operating room. I wanted to be a doctor. I finally found my path”, Trinetra gushed.

After her surgery abroad, Angad adopted the name Trinetra after Kali and her new identity was celebrated by her parents who threw a party in Bengaluru. Her journey from “crushing majorly on Dr Derek Shepherd while aspiring to Dr Cristina Yang” from the sitcom Grey’s Anatomy to becoming Karnataka’s first trans-woman surgeon is a lesson on self worth, empathy and awareness and that is all the positive vibe we need to take us through the rest of the week.

