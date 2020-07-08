Post claims owl dropped a phone on someone’s balcony, people can’t help but reply with Harry Potter references

A story involving an owl and a mobile phone has piqued people’s interest and many cannot help but drop Harry Potter related references about it. Chances are you’ll also end up being reminded of Hogwarts when you read it.

“A friend of mine in Bangalore has the story of the day,” tweeted Chinmay Bhogle, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle’s son, and shared a screenshot of an Instagram post. The caption, on the image, details the story which has now left people with all sorts of reactions.

“So, this happened. An owl threw this phone onto our terrace, last night. Yes, an owl. Yes, carrying a phone. I don’t know where it picked up this phone or to whom it belonged,” reads the caption. It then details how the phone is not charging and the screen is broken, so there is no way to identify the owner of the device. The caption ends with a funny line which reads “We’re officially at that point where owls bomb us in the middle of the night. 2020 is seriously weird.” We won’t judge you if you too think that this year is bizarre.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has gathered over 1,800 likes and close to 400 retweets. People dropped various comments, but expectedly, most were related to Harry Potter.

“Harry Potter is real!” wrote an excited Twitter user. “Please tell your friend to not ignore it, she or he probably got into 2020 Hogwarts! Time to use magical powers,” explained another. “Hogwarts coming to life in 2020,” wrote another while expressing a similar notion. “Hedwig with the Hogwarts letter! You’re the chosen one. Heartiest congratulations!” wrote a fourth. “Hogwarts has upgraded their invitational letter. The delivery channel is same though,” joked a fifth.

“Your friend might be a wizard or muggle. Someone was gifting that guy a phone and owl was very bad in carrying things. Ask him to wait for a letter from Hogwarts,” tweeted a Twitter user and we wonder if that is the case.

What do you think of this unusual tale?