Post on grandma writing down steps to change WhatsApp display picture leaves people emotional

Post on grandma writing down steps to change WhatsApp display picture leaves people emotional

The post prompted people to share all sorts of wonderful comments.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 20:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the detailed note on how to change WhatsApp display picture. (Twitter/@extradecoction)

A grandma is winning tons of love on Twitter thanks to a tweet about her posted by her granddaughter. Twitter user who goes by @extradecoction shared a heartwarming picture that shows a step by step note by her grandma on how to change WhatsApp display picture. The post, since being shared, has left people emotional. It has also prompted many to share equally heartening, if not more, stories about their grandparents.

“Paati [grandma] took notes on how to change WhatsApp dp because she forgets,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the image. Take a look at the entire post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered nearly 4,100 likes and tons of comments from people. While some were overwhelmed by the simplicity of the whole affair, others shared stories of their own.

“Adorable! Sharing a note from Grandpa which he wrote proudly to prove to me that he could id & avoid all spam messages. Yes, he has copied out the text that flashed on his screen,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:



“I’m sorry if it’s due to forgetfulness. But if it’s because of her willingness to learn new stuff that she jots stuff down, she is an inspiration!! Your paati is love. God bless her!!” quite aptly expressed another. “Reminding me of the many instruction docs I made for my Nanaji when he wanted to learn how to use Microsoft Word,” tweeted a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Do you have any such story to share? What do you think of the tweet?

