Post on iconic Nokia 3310 completing 20 years leaves people emotional

The post took people down memory lane.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:21 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a Nokia 3310 phone. (Twitter/@ValaAfshar)

Have you ever used the iconic Nokia 3310 mobile phone? Even if you haven’t used it, chances are you’re well-aware of its existence. From hailing it as being “indestructible” to a source of numerous memes and jokes, the Internet is filled with mentions of this particular model which has now gained cult status in the online world. Two days after its birth… err… launch anniversary, the phone model has again created a buzz among people.

It all started with a tweet by Vala Afshar, whose bio says he’s the Chief Digital Evangelist of Salesforce. He tweeted an image of the iconic device and reminded everyone that 20 years ago, on September 1, 2000, this phone was launched.

“@Nokia 3310 was announced. It sold very well, being one of the most successful phones with 126 million units sold worldwide and being one of Nokia’s most iconic devices. The phone is still widely acclaimed and has gained a cult status due to its durability,” he wrote quite aptly. Take a look at his tweet:



With over 1,700 likes and close to 600 retweets, the post took people down memory lane as many reminisced how they used to own one. A few also shared how Nokia 3310 was their very first mobile. Expectedly, some also shared memes.



A Twitter user shared an image of their phone and wrote how it still works:

To which, another user of the micro-blogging site tweeted:

This individual shared a meme which we all are inclined to agree to:

Here’s what others tweeted:

Did you ever use this model? What do you think about the tweet?

