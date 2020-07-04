Potato roots ‘invade’ woman’s home during her absence. Pictures are scary

When Donna Porée, a 22-year-old woman, returned to her flat after staying away for three months,witnessed a shocking scene. In her absence, a sack of potatoes, reportedly kept against a wall in her home, turned into something which we often see in the really scary sci-fi films. The giant pink roots emerged from the potatoes and covered some parts of a shelf and the wall.

Porée took to Twitter to share horrifying – and somewhat disgusting – images of the ‘invasion’ with the world. Expectedly, most people were left shocked but a few were simply amazed. In the caption, she detailed how she came face to face with this situation after coming back to her flat.

“Before realizing that it was a lot of potato sprouts, I was frightened by the silhouette of the long stems against the wall,” she told HuffPost. Then she added that her initial scare turned into laughter after she realised what she was looking at.

Take a look at the images she shared. Though harmless, it won’t be wrong to say that these are thing nightmares are made of:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has created quite a stir on Twitter. Till now, it has gathered over 1.9 lakh views and close to 61,000 retweets. As for comments, people flooded the post with all sorts of reactions.

“It is a little scary,” reads a Twitter user’s comment when translated from French. To which an individual replied with, “A little? I almost had a heart attack after seeing the images.” “This is so cool,” expressed a third.

There were a few who faced similar situations and shared images showcasing the same.

Did the images scare you too?