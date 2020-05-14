Sections
Home / It's Viral / Pranks, memes, kaju katli and beer: This 90-year-old ‘who’s seen it all’ has the coolest funda for a happy life

Pranks, memes, kaju katli and beer: This 90-year-old ‘who’s seen it all’ has the coolest funda for a happy life

A post about him detailing how he lives his life has been shared on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page. In his post, the man ‘who’s seen it all’ shares snippet from his life.

Updated: May 14, 2020 19:35 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man ‘who’s seen it all’. (Facebook/Humans of Bombay)

What’s the secret to a happy life? This is one of those questions all of us seek an answer to. Well, allow this 90-year-old cool dude (just look at his picture, how else should we describe him?) to tell you. Pssttt, his funda is uncomplicated and easy to follow. So you may want to sit back and take notes.

A post about him detailing how he lives his life has been shared on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page. In his post, the man ‘who’s seen it all’ shares snippet from his life.

“I believe in a life full of adventure, pranks, fun, and a fridge full of chocolates, kaaju katli, cheese and beer...lots of beer!” he says. He’s played quite a few pranks on his loved ones which have earned him the title of the resident prankster in the family.

Of course all this goes hand in hand with his work at a repair shop. He has his weekends chalked out too. Now with the lockdown, he not only is keeping himself entertained - by making memes about his family, if you please - he’s even keeping his family from getting bored.



His funda for life is simple. “We overthink and complicate life too much– take it from a 90 year old man who’s seen it all– life is always going to be up and down, so you may as well just chill and have a cold beer whilst you’re at it!” he says.

We’ll let you read the entire post to know him and his world better:

Since being shared about four hours ago, the post has collected over 16,000 reactions and more than 2,000 shares. People love this man’s spirit and zest for life.

“It’s so awesome… that’s real advice we need in these times,” comments an individual. “Sincerely appreciate your zest! So positive! Stay blessed, uncle,” says another.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
May 14, 2020 18:13 IST
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
May 14, 2020 17:34 IST

latest news

All Chandigarh health-workers under ambit of Covid-19 insurance scheme
May 14, 2020 20:27 IST
Donald Trump attacks his top Covid-19 expert Anthony Fauci, squabbles with others
May 14, 2020 20:26 IST
Mechanism in place for those sneaking into Mohali dist
May 14, 2020 20:21 IST
10 booked, 3 held for attacking cop on duty in Dapodi
May 14, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.