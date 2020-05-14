Precious two-headed baby turtle finds forever home. Video shows adorable creature

Nature often presents strange yet fascinating creatures that surprise us and make us wonder about its mysteries. One such amazing creature is this two-headed baby turtle which was spotted in the wild and has now been adopted by the Virginia Living Museum, USA.

The museum went live on Facebook to show the extremely rare creature to the world. The footage shows the turtle set up in a special tank which is filled with several green plants. It’s the abode of the turtle where it will live, eat, grow, and roam around.

The museum also explained the scientific reason behind the turtle’s rare look. It’s caused by a condition called Polycephaly, which means having two heads. “It is rare but occurs occasionally in turtles and other reptiles. In some cases, turtles are found with two heads side-by-side. In others, turtles may have two heads protruding from opposite ends of the body, a difficult situation to be sure,” they wrote while replying to the same post.

From “wow” to “lovely”, people used various adjectives to react to the video and express themselves. One Facebook user wrote, “Super cute and never seen this, so cool.” Many others voiced the same notion.

What do you think of the rare two-headed baby turtle video?