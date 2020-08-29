Preity Zinta is rightfully proud of her homegrown lemons in this cute Instagram video

Preity Zinta took to Instagram on August 28 to update netizens on her gardening adventures. The Bollywood actor appeared proud of her homegrown lemons and seeing them you may say rightfully so.

“Sorry folks! I’m so so proud of my little kitchen garden that I cannot stop showing off. It’s an incredible feeling to plant something & watch it grow. Mom you’re a rock star for making this happen,” reads the caption shared along alongside the post. The clip has been shared with multiple hashtags, including #organic, #gardening, and #lemon. “Jay dharatee maata,” is also written in Hindi which roughly translates to hail Mother Earth.

The recording shows Zinta crouched down in front of a lemon plant. She has tweezers in her hand and a bowl with two lemons already in it on her lap.

Zinta says, “Look at my nimbus (lemons). So the kitchen garden is rocking. Nimbus (lemons) are rocking. Super excited,” while cutting the lemons safely from the plants.

Check out the wholesome clip below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has already accumulated over 8.9 lakh views and many appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. Actor Nargis Fakhri commented saying, “I want to come over”.

One person stated, “Pretty”. Another individual wrote, “Superb”.

“Tutorial video please,” read one comment under the post. Many also left heart emojis under the post.

